WEATHER ALERT: HEAT ADVISORY AGAIN FOR TODAY FOR INLAND LOCATIONS, ESPECIALLY NORTH OF PROVIDENCE — PROVIDENCE AND KENT COUNTIES IN RHODE ISLAND AND NORTHERN BRISTOL COUNTY IN MASSACHUSETTS. HEAT INDICES (FEELS LIKE TEMPS) IN THOSE AREAS WILL BE BETWEEN 95 AND 100 SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

We’re looking at another very warm and humid day today. Feels like temps could top out above 95 in spots, again, in Rhode Island this afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Providence and Kent Counties in Rhode Island and Northern Bristol County in Massachusetts.

After some patchy fog burns off, there will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day. In fact, temperatures will warm much quicker today than on Saturday because of the additional sunshine.

The beach will be the place to be, again. Inland heat indices will rise to between 95 and 100, but at the beach, it’ll feel a lot cooler.

In terms of showers and t’storms, some isolated storms are possible during the afternoon, but most spots will be dry, as the activity stays further off to the west.

A slightly better chance of storms arriving in the evening (after 8PM). These storms could be stronger, with some thunder, lightning, and heavy rain.

Everything clears out by Monday morning as we start off the week with more sunshine and more noticably less humidity.

The majority of this week ahead will be more dry and comfortable with highs back around normal for this time of year topping out in the low to mid-70s.