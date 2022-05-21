Happy Saturday!

***HEAT ADVISORY TODAY AND SUNDAY FOR INTERIOR LOCATIONS AWAY FROM THE OCEAN***

We’re starting off the day once again on a foggy note but throughout the latter half of the morning, fog will begin to clear out giving way to hot hazy sunshine-filled afternoon.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for interior portions of our area and runs from 8 am this morning through to 8 pm Sunday night.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s for areas further inland, and mid-70s along the coast. So while the coast will be humid yeat seasonable, areas further inland will be feeling like mid to late summer.

Excess humidity will produce “heat index” values (feel-like temperatures) in the mid to upper 90s.

Poor Air Quality Alert Saturday

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Ground Level Ozone, from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. An Air Quality Action day means that Ground Level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.

If you have any outdoor plans or activities this weekend take it easy and make sure you are staying hydrated.