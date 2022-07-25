***WEATHER ALERT: STRONG T’STORMS TODAY. HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8PM FOR INLAND AREAS MONDAY. MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS AT BEACHES. ***

Good Monday Morning

It was a record-breaker yesterday with a high temperature of 98° recorded at the airport in Warwick RI. The old record was 94° set back in 1933. That made our heatwave officially 6 days long, which started this past Tuesday.

Heat Advisory For A Limited Area Today

Today will mark the end of our heatwave, temperatures will be soaring into the mid to upper 80s, but it will still feel like the 90s. This has prompted a Heat Advisory for portions of our area through to 5 oclock this evening.

Slight Risk for Severe Thunderstorms Today

Showers and t’storms arrive this afternoon. We continue to be concerned about the risk of some storms this afternoon being strong to severe in some (not all) areas. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and frequent lightning risks are “moderate to high”.

The tornado risk is low, BUT, the slight risk is there, and is something that will need to be watched. Stay weather aware Monday afternoon/evening and follow us for updates on 12News

Moderate Rip Current Risk At Beaches Monday

If you were hoping on heading to the coast this afternoon keep in mind that we still have a moderate risk for Rip Currents, so please try to stay safe.