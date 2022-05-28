Happy Saturday!

We started off our day on a soggy note. Heavy rain and thunderstorms from overnight last night and early this morning will continue to move out of our area, but in their wake, we are seeing a gloomy and foggy start to the day.

Dense clouds will stick around for the majority of the first half of the day today. Skies eventually turn partly sunny across “inland areas” by afternoon, however, the coast and beaches will hold on to the clouds most of the day. It will be breezy with highs in the mid-70s inland and 60s at the coast.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected this afternoon into the early evening hours. An approaching cold front will bring showers and isolated thunderstorms after 3 pm.

There is a slight risk for a strong to severe thunderstorm, with strong wind gusts and small hail for locations north and west of Providence. The timing is between 3 PM and 7 PM with inland areas having a higher risk. The risk is lower near the shore.

Overnight tonight clouds and showers will quickly clear out making way for Sunday to be a beautiful day, with lower humidity, dry skies, and plenty of sun.

Memorial Day will be very warm to borderline hot. Temperatures soar with inland highs in the mid to upper 80s and the coast in the upper 70s.