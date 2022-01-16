Weather Alert: Brief Snow To All Rain/Wind Late Tonight/Mon. AM

Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off our day once again on a frigid note with temps in the single digits and wind chills in the negatives.

Overall this afternoon we’ll stay cold and sunny but calm and quiet with a light wind of less than 10 mph. Highs will still be below normal but warmer than yesterday topping out in the mid to upper 20s.

Today’s quiet weather won’t be lasting for long though. Later this afternoon we’ll then turn our attention to a storm system down in the southeast. That storm will head into the Northeast United States, but the center will pass to our west, giving us more in the way of rain and wind than snow (although some snow is possible initially).

Clouds thicken this evening and we will likely see a little snow develop by midnight…especially inland. Some small accumulations are possible initially before we see a changeover to rain. It may be snowing for 2-3 hours before that change to rain.

Rain arrives (even in northern RI by 3 am and becomes heavy at times), continuing into the morning commute. 1 to 1.5″ of rain is possible tonight and Monday morning. In addition, expect strong and potentially damaging wind gusts.

Southeasterly winds along the coasts of Rhode Island and Connecticut could be gusting to 50-60mph…possibly to 65mph. Some power outages are possible…especially near the coast. The core of strongest winds from roughly 3 AM to 9 AM Monday morning.

The National Weather Service has put southern RI and Southeastern MA into a High Wind Warning for late tonight into tomorrow morning. Meanwhile, areas further inland are under a Wind Advisory.

Later in the day, Monday showers will begin to taper off but we’ll stay mostly cloudy and pretty mild with highs in the 40s.