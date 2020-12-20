Weather Alert: Black Ice Possible Overnight as Temperatures Drop

Any rain and snow showers should end between 8 and 9PM, but that moisture on untreated surfaces will likely freeze up overnight as temperatures drop. Untreated roads, bridges, sidewalks, parking lots and steps could be slick. Please use extra caution!

Fog and freezing fog will also make for difficult travel into Monday morning.

In addition, we are tracking a weak coastal storm which will pass to our southeast Monday morning. That low could bring us some more rain showers early Monday morning (after 4AM). Any rain that does fall will freeze on contact….adding to the ice threat. Notice the precipitation in the morning isn’t terribly widespread. The best chance for freezing rain showers will be south and east of Providence; however the black ice threat will be all over Southern New England.

Temperatures should rise above freezing after the morning commute with the chance for showers diminishing as well. Highs Monday will be in the upper 30s.

Expect lots of clouds Monday into Monday evening, unfortunately. The Great Conjunction will be in our sky 4PM to 6:30PM in the west. We’ll need some breaks in the clouds to see it…and that’s possible.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

