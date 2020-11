The United States Geological Survey (USGS) website indicated a weak earthquake occurred just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. It showed a Magnitude 2.0 which often is not enough to be noticed.

According to the USGS the earthquake happened “8 km SSW of Bliss Corner, Massachusetts” early Sunday morning; this is close to the location of the more significant earthquake that happened 2 weeks ago.