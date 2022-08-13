PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire returned for a full lighting on Saturday night with crowds expected to be their largest of the season.

For the second year in a row, WaterFire and The Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) are celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color with a full lightning.

Saturday night’s event was described by organizers as an ‘immersive cultural experience’.

They did so through music, dance, and food.

Flags of nations from across the globe were on full display and fires lit the Providence River aglow.

“Its just great to see the community and seeing the way that were coming together after COVID it’s just a special special night,” Mayor Jorge Elorza.

“To see this level of energy and a celebration of people of color is joyous its amazing,” gubernatorial candidate Helena Foulkes said.

“Just to see the diversity of the people that are here to celebrate,” Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos said. “Every one who come here can find their culture and background represented.”

Rhode Island celebrating the cultures of our communities tonight at Waterfire. Full report tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/RBjq1jdiQl — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) August 14, 2022

You can find a full list of WaterFire lightings on their website.