WATCH: Bear opens doors on minivan to explore inside

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – You know to keep your car doors locked to keep thieves out. But apparently, the same thing goes for bears.

Video obtained by our sister station WATE shows a bear opening the door to a minivan in Gatlinburg. We’re not sure what the bear was after, but it’s a good reminder to not leave goodies in the car, the doors unlocked or the windows down while in Gatlinburg. It’s just too tempting for the critters.

Diana Sosa, who works in Gatlinburg, shot this video on Monday afternoon.