Pineapple or pine cone? A look at the Federal Hill arch debate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a debate Rhode Islanders have had for decades: is it a pine cone or pineapple that adorns the arch on Federal Hill?

Eyewitness News asked nearly a dozen people what they thought during Monday’s Columbus Day Festival. The responses were split.

Officially—it’s a pine cone, according to Federal Hill historians. The pine cone, or La Pigna, is a symbol of hospitality and welcome.

According to the Providence Preservation Society, the arch was installed during the first term of Mayor Vincent “Buddy” Cianci, the city’s first Italian-American mayor.

The pine cone does have a striking resemblance to a pineapple, causing some confusion among onlookers.

Richard Pacia of the Justinian Law Society said it could be interpreted as a pine cone or pineapple because they both represent similar meanings.

“It’s what you want to believe,” Pacia said. “I don’t think there is any right or wrong answers to it.”

The sculpture is at the heart of Federal Hill, symbolizing the community’s roots in its immigrant past and Italian culture.

Although it’s a never-ending debate, the arch is now one of the most recognizable landmarks in the city of Providence.