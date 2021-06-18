Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Federal and some state government offices will be closed today in honor of the country’s newest national holiday, Juneteenth. It commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

See more about the Juneteenth holiday on NewsNation

Family members of a Florida mother seek justice after she was killed in a hit-and-run while getting mail on her motorized scooter.

See the full story on WFLA News Channel 8

A crime trend has gotten so out of control it’s forcing some retailers to close. Shoplifting rises from coast to coast, with many crimes caught on camera adding up to billions of dollars losses every year.

See the full story on NewsNationNow

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say a bear got trapped inside a car for at least an hour after it broke in on Tuesday.

See the full story on FOX31 & Channel 2

A brave and quick-thinking California police officer saved an unresponsive man and dog from a burning car Tuesday night.

See the full story on KRON 4 News

Have a gypsy moth caterpillar infestation? You’re not alone! Unfortunately, these critters are here to stay. This summer, the New York Department of Environmental Conversation has seen a severe outbreak of these caterpillars.

See the full story on WTEN NEWS10

A group of visitors at Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky got to see a rare sight on Sunday when a thick cloud of fog formed underground.

See the full story on WKRN News 2