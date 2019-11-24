Watch New England Nation Game Day Live from Foxboro

Watch New England Nation Game Day Live Sunday ahead of the Patriots vs. Cowboys from Foxboro.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — Tom Brady said earlier this week that the Dallas Cowboys will be a “huge challenge” for the New England Patriots. Sunday will be the first time these two teams have met in four years.

The New England Nation team is helping you get ready for the game. Yianni Kourakis and Ruthie Polinsky will be live in Foxboro with the latest from the sidelines. Morey Hershgordon helps break down this big matchup.

Kick off is at 4:25 p.m. on Fox Providence.

