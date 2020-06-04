WATCH LIVE: George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis

The first formal memorial service for George Floyd will be held Thursday at 2pm ET. You can watch the full service in the live-stream above.

MINNEAPOLIS (NEXSTAR/AP) – In Minneapolis, the first formal memorial service for George Floyd will be held Thursday afternoon.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president National Action Network, will give the eulogy. Attorney Benjamin Crump will also give a statement.

TOPSHOT – Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo (R) kneels as the remains of George Floyd are taken to a memorial service in his honour on June 4, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. – On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, died in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JUNE 04: The remains of George Floyd arrive at North Central University for a memorial service on June 4, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd died while in police custody on May 25, after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine minutes while detaining him. His death has sparked nationwide protests and rioting. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The remains of George Floyd await a memorial service in his honor on June 4, 2020, at North Central University’s Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis, Minnesota. – On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, died in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Floyd’s body will then travel to Raeford, North Carolina, where he was born 46 years ago, for a public viewing and private family service Saturday.

And there will be a large service Monday in Houston, where Floyd spent most of his life. That will include addresses from Sharpton, Crump, and the Rev. Remus E. Wright, the family pastor. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, may attend. A private burial will follow.

Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25 has sparked protests across the U.S., including in multiple cities in Massachusetts.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck, is now facing second-degree murder.

The three other officers at the scene were charged for the first time Wednesday with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Nomaan Merchant reported from Houston. Associated Press journalists across the U.S. and the world contributed to this report.