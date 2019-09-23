WATCH: iPhone sees major glitches after iOS 13 update

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — iPhone users may want to wait for iOS 13.1 before updating their operating system.

According to several reports, last week’s rollout of iOS 13 is littered with bugs.

A producer at our sister station KRON4 is one of those experiencing major glitches after she updated her iPhone 8 to iOS 13.

Apple released its new mobile operating system, iOS 13, Thursday with promises of features like Dark Mode and a swiping keyboard.

After the update, the KRON4 producer can unlock her phone but none of her apps will open.

She can’t answer phone calls or open text messages.

She tried to restart the iPhone but that failed as well.

At one point, the iPhone went into SOS emergency mode, called police and texted her emergency contacts. She was unable to answer calls from her concerned family members so she picked up a landline to call them back and let them know she’s okay.

She eventually went to an Apple store where they were able to fix her phone.

The Verge and Wired both reported “significant bugs” with iOS 13 saying the update “feels rushed out the door.”

AppleInsider.com said users may want to wait for iOS 13.1 – which is coming out Tuesday.