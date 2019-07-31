Watch: Inside the spin room after the Democratic debate

DETROIT (WOOD) — The Democrats vying for their party’s presidential nomination are in the spin room at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, working to emphasize their performance in Tuesday’s night’s debate.

Follow along for the latest (all times Eastern):

11:45 p.m.: Sen. Elizabeth Warren says Michigan is a prime example of what happens because of failed industrial policy. She says that policy is negotiated with multinational corporations that care only about the bottom line, not about workers. She says she would institute a wealth tax that would pay to sink money into education and forgive student loan debt.

11:19 p.m.: Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, a Democrat, is a member of CNN’s analysis panel in the spin room. Some of the candidates are cycling through that panel or speaking with CNN elsewhere.

11:05 p.m.: Rep. John Delaney said the format demonstrated there is a clear choice for voters and took aim at Sen. Warren, saying her plans aren’t realistic.

When asked why he was the candidate who could turn Michigan blue (the state went to President Donald Trump in 2016), he said he’ll do it by addressing “kitchen table issues” including jobs and pay, health care, and improving public schools.

11:02 p.m.: Gov. John Hickenlooper says there’s a lot of opportunity for Democrats in Michigan. He said he liked the debate format but wished he had been granted more time to speak.

Sen. Bernie Sanders did not address reporters in the spin room.

The candidates who participated in Tuesday night’s debate included (alphabetically) Montana Gov. Steve Bullock; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas; U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio; U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; and author and activist Marian Williamson.

Ten more candidates will debate Wednesday.