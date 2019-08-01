Watch: Inside the spin room after 2nd Detroit debate

Inside the spin room at the Fox Theatre in Detroit after the Democratic presidential debate on July 31, 2019.

DETROIT (WOOD) — The spin room is open at the Fox Theatre in Detroit after the second of two back-to-back Democratic presidential primary debates.

Follow along for updates (all times Eastern):

11:15 p.m.: Businessman Yang says it seemed like the strategy for most candidates tonight was to take aim at VP Biden. He says that’s unfortunate. Addressing the economy, he says part of the problem with the job field in Michigan right now is that we don’t have workers with the proper training, blaming that on overprescription of college and not enough investment in trade and vocational schools.

11:02 p.m.: Sen. Gillibrand passes by without addressing the reporter scrum.

10:59 p.m.: Secretary Castro says it’s clear Vice President Biden and others are acting on fear on immigration. He says he’ll be a leader on the issue.

Close to making the third round of debates, he says he thought he had a successful debate Wednesday and that he has strong vision and strong campaign.

10:55 p.m. Sen. Bennet says the federal government has failed Michigan by spending money that could have been used here elsewhere abroad. He criticizes DeVos-backed charter school rules that allow anyone to create a charter and says that Denver did it better, allowing school districts to be the charter authority.

10:54: Mayor de Blasio walks by without addressing the media.

10:50 p.m.: CNN’s analysis panel again includes former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, a Democrat; and basketball player Charles Barkley.

The candidates who participated in Wednesday’s debate included (alphabetically): U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, former Vice President Joe Biden. U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and businessman Andrew Yang.

Ten other candidates debated Tuesday night in Detroit.