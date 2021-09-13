NEW YORK (WTEN) — Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke alongside Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, other elected leaders, and advocates on Monday. They announce an official New York response to the abortion ban passed through the Texas Legislature last month.
The press conference took place at the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument in Central Park at 10:15 a.m.
“We don’t get anywhere as individuals in this state. We do it collaboratively, collectively,” Hochul said. She spoke about building on the legacy of women suffragists and progressive rights for New York’s women. “Rights that I assumed would be there for my now-30-year-old daughter.”
- WATCH: Hochul, Gillibrand responding to Texas abortion ban from NYC
- Alabama man dies after 43 hospitals with full ICUs turned him away; family urges COVID-19 vaccines
- Report: Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050
- Patriots rookie Jones throws 1st TD but ‘wasn’t good enough’
- School starts for 1 million NYC kids amid new vaccine rules