WATCH: Christopher Columbus statue removed from Columbus City Hall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Christopher Columbus statue at Columbus City Hall has been removed.

Crews and a crane arrived overnight Wednesday for the removal process on the south plaza of the building in downtown Columbus.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther ordered that statue to be removed “as soon as possible” back on June 18th.

“For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness. That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past,” said Mayor Ginther. “Now is the right time to replace this statue with artwork that demonstrates our enduring fight to end racism and celebrate the themes of diversity and inclusion.” 

The Columbus Arts Commission voted to approve the removal of the statue a few days later and have been tasked by Ginther to launch a community-driven process to find a new statue that embraces diversity.

Crews arrived to remove the statue around 4 a.m., and it was driven away from City Hall just before 7:30 a.m.

