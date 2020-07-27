White House, Senate GOP to unveil $1 trillion stimulus package

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Senate Republicans and the White House are expected to debut their version of an additional COVID stimulus package on Monday.

The House passed a Democratic version two months ago, but Republicans have not been able to agree among themselves on how to move forward.

The plan will likely slash the federal COVID unemployment bonus of $600 per week, replacing it with a plan to provide 70% of a workers’ salary.

It will also likely include direct payments to lower-income Americans, and it should extend the eviction and foreclosure moratorium.

Democrats, however, say it’s not enough.

“We just want to make sure that this is a package that corresponds to the crisis,” Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin said.

Raskin says House Democrats are concerned the Republicans’ plan won’t be enough to help the country battle the health and economic fallout of the virus.

“Our people need the money now. Our hospitals need the money now. Our schools need the money now,” he added.

A sticking point for both sides is the now expiring $600 a week unemployment bonus helping nearly 40 million Americans.

“They want to move the $600 a week on the federal supplement side to $100, which is a nonstarter for us,” Raskin said.

Democrats are still pushing for the Heroes Act they passed in May, which includes an extension of the benefits.

Republicans say that’s just too expensive.

“We want to make sure with the expiring unemployment insurance we have the technical fix so people don’t get paid more to stay home than they do to work,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin explained.

Mnuchin says the current unemployment assistance must be fixed to get people back to work.

“This is all about kids and jobs,” he said.

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow says their $1 trillion plan includes more direct payments to Americans.

“We’re going to put the $1,200 checks out which, for a family of four, could be significantly higher,” Kudlow said.

With a Congressional recess looming next month, both Democrats and Republicans will have to negotiate something quickly.