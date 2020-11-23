WPRI 12 News Washington DC Bureau

White House kicks off holiday season welcoming official tree

Washington DC

by: Alexandra Limon

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The past 11 months have been particularly stressful on Pennsylvania Avenue, but a little Christmas cheer arrived at the White House Monday.

As Christmas carols played, the year’s official tree rolled up to the north portico atop a horse drawn carriage pulled by Clydesdales Winston and Ben.

The tree, a nearly 20-foot Fraser Fir from Dan and Anne Taylor’s Farm in West Virginia, won the 2020 National Christmas Tree Association’s Grand Champion Grower Award.

First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the tree, but President Trump did not attend the ceremony.

