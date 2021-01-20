‘We will restore the soul of America’: RI leaders, lawmakers react to Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — As President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took the oath of office Wednesday, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation breathed a collective sigh of relief.

Rep. David Cicilline, who recently led the charge to remove former President Donald Trump from office, called it “a great day for Rhode Island and for the United States.”

“With President Biden and Vice President Harris in office, we will end this pandemic, build our economy back better, lower the cost of health care, root out corruption, secure racial justice, end gun violence and take on the challenge of climate change,” Cicilline said in a statement. “We will make our country stronger at home and more respected in the world. We will restore the soul of America.”

Sen. Jack Reed called Biden “an open book who wears his heart on his sleeve.”

“Nothing in life was promised to Joe or handed to him,” Reed said. “He is a blue collar guy who has overcome the odds and great tragedy. He always bounces back, and he will lead our country back to where it should be – to a brighter, stronger and more just future.”

Reed said while the inauguration ceremony was unprecedented due to coronavirus restrictions, it was also historic, stating, “The strength, resiliency, and diversity of the nation was on display.”

“COVID-19 protocols and security restrictions kept us apart, but Joe Biden’s words brought us together,” Reed said. “Just two weeks after a violent attack on our democracy, Congress stood together, on that very spot, to affirm our shared democratic values and the results of a free and fair election. To celebrate the peaceful transition of power to a new president and our nation’s first female and first Black vice president.”

“It was another welcome step toward repairing the breach and erosion of trust that the previous president inflicted upon our democracy, judicial system, and the executive branch of government,” he continued. “It was a powerful reminder to the free world that America’s democratic institutions are strong and our nation stands together as one.”

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said watching Biden and Harris being sworn in filled him with hope for the future.

“With President Biden in the Oval Office and Democrats in control of Congress, the work begins immediately to make significant progress on the issues that matter to Rhode Islanders,” Whitehouse said. “It is urgent that we find a way to come together as Americans behind a shared reality and a government that is actually dedicated to making life better for all of its citizens. With President Biden leading the way, I believe we will restore the promise of America.”

Rep. Jim Langevin attended the inauguration alongside Brown Emergency Medicine physician Dr. Megan Ranney, who he invited as his guest.

“I feel like I need to pinch myself,” Ranney said. “I can’t believe that I actually got to be here for this.”

This the fifth inauguration ceremony Langevin has attended, and he said this one felt different from all the others.

“It’s hard to believe,” Langevin said. “[An inauguration] has ever been more meaningful than this one.”

Reed said Biden’s inauguration, “ends a divisive, self-serving presidency.”

“The Trump presidency has come to a close,” Reed said. “His legal and financial woes are now his problem, not America’s. History will study, scrutinize and judge Donald Trump and he can’t give himself a free pass there.”

“By returning to our shared principles, upholding our core values, restoring civility, and repairing frayed alliances, we can make our nation safer and stronger,” he continued.