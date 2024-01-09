WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) denied allegations that he accepted gifts from the Qatari government in exchange for political favors during a speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

“I have received nothing, absolutely nothing, from the government of Qatar or on behalf of the government of Qatar to promote their image or their issues,” Sen. Menendez said.

The indictment filed in New York accuses Menendez and his wife of accepting bribes of gold bars and cash in exchange for helping a New Jersey real estate developer secure a multimillion-dollar investment from Qatar.

The allegations deepen the legal challenges for Menendez who also faces charges of using his political influence to secretly advance Egypt’s interests.

Sen. Menendez responded to the accusations that he acted as a foreign agent for the government of Egypt saying, “This is an unprecedented accusation, and it has never ever been levied against a sitting member of Congress.”

He criticized prosecutors several times on the Senate floor. “It’s an unfortunate reality but sometimes prosecutors shoot before they even know all the facts,” Menendez argued.

The senator from New Jersey appeared emotional at times when declaring his innocence.

“After 50 years of public service, this is not how I wanted to celebrate my golden jubilee. But I have never violated the public trust. I have been a patriot for and of my country,” Menendez said.

Sen. Menendez has refused calls from fellow Democrats to resign. However, he did step down from his position as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in September 2023.

Menendez has pleaded not guilty to bribery and foreign agent charges. His trial is scheduled to begin in May.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.