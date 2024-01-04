WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The first critical contest in the 2024 presidential race is less than two weeks away and the Republican candidates are fighting to win over Iowa voters. With Donald Trump still far ahead in the polls, the other candidates are making a last-minute push to show they can compete.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held an event in Iowa on Wednesday night.

“I’m asking for your support. I’m looking forward to January 15th.” DeSantis said.

Although the former president seems to have a commanding lead, the other Republican candidates are still making their case to voters. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley told people at a New Hampshire rally that her campaign is gaining momentum.

“President Trump’s given me some attention these days. I’m kind of flattered. I’m flattered because I know he sees what we’re seeing and that means we’re surging and he is getting uncomfortable,” Haley said.

DeSantis is going after both Trump and Haley.

“Donald Trump is running for his issues. Nikki Haley is running for her donor’s issues. I’m running for your issues,” DeSantis said.

This week the Trump team has surrogates in Iowa rallying support. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem told voters there’s a reason she wants to help re-elect the former president.

“President Trump doesn’t think he’s better than anybody. He knows who he is, he’s confident in who he is,” Noem said.

The Iowa caucuses will kick off the sprint through primary season, which will quickly narrow down the Republican field.

“Don’t complain about what happens in a general election if you don’t play in this primary. It matters,” Haley said.

The candidates say whoever wins the nomination will shape the nation’s political future.

“It’s going to be the year where we start to engineer a great comeback for this country,” DeSantis said.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will be campaigning in Pennsylvania this weekend.