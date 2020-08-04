President Trump signs off on Great American Outdoors Act

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump took pen to paper and signed off on the Great American Outdoors Act Tuesday.

“We’re preserving an incredible inheritance,” Trump said.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt says the law will pay for long-overdue repairs and improvements at national parks, forests, monuments, and other public lands. It will provide nearly $3 billion a year to those projects.

“This act is the most significant legislation regarding conservation, recreation and land preservation in at least five and a half decades,” Bernhardt said.

New York Congressman Tom Reed says it’s been a long time coming.

“But the reality is we have years worth of return on this legislation for decades to come.”

The Great American Outdoors Act sets aside an estimated $20 billion dollars to be spent restoring national parks over the next 10 years. Safari Club International CEO Laird Hamberlain says the Trump administration made the right move approving this bill.

“This is a Roosevelt-esque type of bill for the national parks system that is out there, and I don’t think people realize how big of a deal this really is,” Hamberlain said.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner says besides tackling the maintenance backlog and protecting land and water resources, it also generates jobs.

“Over 100,000 jobs will be created coming out of the Great American Outdoors Act in making these repairs. 10,000 of those jobs will be right here in Virginia,” Warner said.

The president says the United States will serve as an example to other nations.

“We believe Americans know best how to conserve this magnificent land that we love and cherish and adore,” the president said.