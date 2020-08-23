President Trump set to announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference from the White House Sunday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. EST.

Important White House News Conference at 5:30 (sharp) today. Very good news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2020

After expressing frustration at the slow pace of approval for coronavirus treatments, Trump was set to announce on Sunday the emergency authorization of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 patients.

The announcement will come after days of White House officials suggesting there were politically motivated delays by the Food and Drug Administration in approving a vaccine and therapeutics for the disease that has upended Trump’s reelection chances.

On the eve of the Republican National Convention, Trump was set to issue the emergency order — which would make it easier for some patients to obtain the treatment — in a news conference Sunday evening, according to White House officials.

The blood plasma, taken from patients who have recovered from the coronavirus and rich in antibodies, may provide benefits to those battling with the disease. But the evidence has been inconclusive as to how it works or how best to administer it.

Many scientists and physicians believe that convalescent plasma might provide some benefit but it is far from a breakthrough. It is rich in antibodies that could be helpful in fighting the coronavirus, but the evidence so far has not been conclusive about whether it works, when to administer it and what dose is needed.

The White House had grown agitated with the pace of the plasma approval, but the accusations of a slowdown, which were presented without evidence, were just the latest assault from Trump’s team on the so-called “deep state” bureaucracy. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows did not deal in specifics, but said “we’ve looked at a number of people that are not being as diligent as they should be in terms of getting to the bottom of it.”

“This president is about cutting red tape,” said Meadows in an interview on ABC’s “This Week. “He had to make sure that they felt the heat. If they don’t see the light, they need to feel the heat because the American people are suffering.”

The push on Sunday came a day after Trump tweeted sharp criticism on the process to treat the virus, which has killed more than 175,000 Americans and imperiled his reelection chances. The White House has sunk vast resources into an expedited process to develop a vaccine and Trump aides have been banking on it being an “October surprise” that could help the president make up ground in the polls.

“The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics,” Trump tweeted. “Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!”

Earlier this month, Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other infected patients recover. But it wasn’t considered proof.

More than 64,000 patients in the U.S. have been given convalescent plasma, a century-old approach to fend off flu and measles before vaccines. It’s a go-to tactic when new diseases come along, and history suggests it works against some, but not all, infections.

There’s no solid evidence yet that it fights the coronavirus and, if so, how best to use it.

On the eve of the Republican National Convention, the party is aiming to recast the story of Trump’s presidency over its four nights of events this coming week.

Trump campaign officials involved with the planning process tell The Associated Press that the theme of the convention is “Honoring the Great American Story” and will feature speakers drawn from everyday life as well as cable news and the White House.

The primary aim will be to draw a stark contrast with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Trump is looking to shift the campaign away from being a referendum on a presidency ravaged by a pandemic and economic collapse and toward a choice between vastly different visions of America’s future.

Also on Sunday, Trump’s older sister, a former federal judge, is heard sharply criticizing her brother in a series of newly released recordings, at one point saying of the president, “He has no principles.”

Maryanne Trump Barry was secretly recorded by her niece, Mary Trump, who has released a book denouncing the president.

Mary Trump said Saturday she made the recordings in 2018 and 2019.

At times Barry, speaks critically of what she says is her brother’s tweeting, lack of preparation, and lying.

In a statement, the president says, “Every day it’s something else, who cares.”