NY letter carrier honored for saving young boy’s life

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Wednesday, letter carriers from across the country were honored for their courageous and heroic actions.

Theresa Jo Belkota, of Western New York, was the eastern regional recipient of the National Association of Letter Carriers’ 2019 Hero of the Year award for helping save the life of her young neighbor who was badly injured after he was run over by a lawnmower.

“The moment that it happened, all I could think about was doing everything I can so this little boy doesn’t die,” Belkota recalled.

Belkota was overcome with emotion as she received her award.

“I’m very humbled,” she said. “I credit the good Lord for divine intervention, for putting me in the right place at the right time.”

Belkota reflected on that dark day last June when the boy’s screams caught her attention.

“I was not going to let him die on my dime,” she added. “It was not going to happen.”

Belkota said when she found the boy in his backyard, she used a technique she learned from watching television to stop his leg from bleeding.



“I knew it was vital that I had to stop as much bleeding as possible,” she explained. “He had already been turning white from the loss of blood from the time I got in the backyard—and we live right next door.”

Despite what happened, Belkota said she doesn’t consider herself a hero.

“I’m just a letter carrier who lives in a small town in New York state,” she said.

However, she said there’s one thing she hopes people take away from her story: “Jump in and help somebody. Don’t ever be afraid. That’s what we were put here for is to help others.”