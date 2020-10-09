McEnany: Pelosi should invoke the 25th Amendment on herself

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, unveiled legislation Friday that would establish a commission to preserve the continuity of government under the 25th Amendment.

House Democrats say they want to ensure future presidents are mentally and physically healthy enough to lead the country.

“The 25th Amendment is all about the stability of the presidency and the continuity of the office,” Raskin said.

Raskin says the 25th Amendment gives Congress the power it needs to determine if a president is healthy enough fulfill his or her constitutional duties.

“In the age of COVID-19, which has killed more than 210,000 Americans and has now ravaged the White House staff, the wisdom of the 25th Amendment is clear,” Raskin said.

Raskin says his legislation would create a commission in Congress that would be responsible for evaluating a president’s ability to serve.

“It seeks to establish a 16-member commission that could act in the event of such an emergency,” he said.

The legislation comes eight days after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID 19. But Pelosi insists this isn’t about the current president.

“This is not about President Trump,” she said. “He will face the judgment of voters.”

Pelosi did say Trump created the urgency for Democrats to establish the commission.

In a tweet, Trump responded to the legislation by calling Pelosi “crazy,” accusing her of trying to replace Democratic nominee Joe Biden with Kamala Harris.

Crazy Nancy Pelosi is looking at the 25th Amendment in order to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris. The Dems want that to happen fast because Sleepy Joe is out of it!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

“The Dems want that to happen fast because Sleepy Joe is out of it!!!” he wrote.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Pelosi should use the 25th Amendment on herself for her actions.

“It’s a stunt ahead of the election,” McEnany said.