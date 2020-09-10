McConnell: Americans will see who ‘has their backs’ when Senate votes on COVID relief bill

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ The U.S. Senate is planning to vote Thursday evening on whether take up a “targeted” COVID relief bill.

Republicans say the slimmed-down COVID relief bill of $300 billion is an attempt to focus scarce government resources on the industries and people who need it most, while the Democrats argue the bill doesn’t come close to meeting the moment and is guaranteed to fail.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, called the bill “pointless.”

“It’s completely inadequate,” Schumer said. “This emaciated bill is not a serious attempt to solving the real problems in our country. It’s a shame.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, criticized the bill for leaving out Democratic priorities to help Americans throughout the pandemic.

“There’s not a single penny to help tenants, the people who are being moved out of their homes through evictions at a time when we are in the middle of a pandemic,” Warren said.

Schumer said Democrats are ready to negotiate, but need Republicans to meet them in the middle.

“Work with us on a bill that actually makes sense,” Schumer said. “The Speaker and I have come down $1 trillion off of our initial request.”

Senate Republicans maintain that they’ve tried to get more help out the door to Americans, but Democrats have blocked them at every turn.

“Contradiction after contradiction, excuse after excuse – all while working families have suffered and waited,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said.

McConnell said the $300-billion targeted relief measure addresses the country’s most urgent needs and should be something the Democrats support and that Americans are desperate for them to take action.

“They need us to legislate … they’ll see exactly who has their backs,” he said.