Lawmakers seek to tighten election security

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As President Donald Trump kicks off his 2020 reelection campaign and his Democratic challengers prepare for next week’s debates in Miami, lawmakers in Washington are proposing plans to protect our votes.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, says election security is a pressing issue for the country ahead of the next election.

“Everyone knows that Russia interfered in our elections in 2016. That eats at the roots of our great democracy,” he said.

“Director Wray of the FBI said, quote: ‘our adversaries are going to keep adapting and upping their game,’ and he called the midterms a ‘dress rehearsal for the big show,'” Schumer added.

Schumer noted that the threat of election interference doesn’t just come from Russia.

“China, North Korea, Iran all could do it,” he said.

Schumer called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow a debate on potential solutions. Some Republican lawmakers agree the issue must be addressed.

“Allowing foreign governments to try and involve themselves in our elections is something we cannot allow,” Sen. Mitt Romney said.

Romney, R-Utah, says foreign election interference would strike at the heart of our democracy.

“In circumstances where a foreign government attempts to be involved in an American election, that would be simply unthinkable,” he said.

Schumer says the steps needed to safeguard our elections should be included in the National Defense Authorization Act.

“If protecting our elections from foreign interference isn’t a national security issue, then what the heck is?” he asked.

Schumer says until Republican leadership allows some of the bills to advance, the outcome of the next election remains at risk.