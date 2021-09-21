Lawmakers push for new war memorial to honor fallen service members killed in war on terror

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — There’s a growing bipartisan push to honor the lives lost during the war on terror.

“It’s because of these heroes’ brave actions that our nation has been kept safe for over two decades,” veteran Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said.

This week, Ernst and Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) introduced legislation to build a new war memorial.

“This memorial will be 100% privately funded and it will be in its rightful place and it will be in its rightful place on our National Mall in Washington D.C,” Ernst said.

“For these families and for our entire country, it’s finally time to create a global war on terrorism memorial on the National Mall,” Hasan said.

A 2003 law prevents new memorials from being built on the National Mall, but Hassan says changing the law will help bring the country together.

“This memorial will give generations of Americans a sacred place to reflect, gather and honor those who gave so much to keep Americans safe, secure and free,” Hassan said.

There are three possible sites for the war memorial. Some lawmakers suggested areas away from the National Mall but Ernst insists the monument should be here.

“To think that our national mall shouldn’t change with the times of the United States, to think that is regrettable,” Ernst said.

Ernst failed to get unanimous consent for the bill on Monday, but says she doesn’t expect that to ultimately prevent it from passing.