Here’s what Dems, Republicans are saying about the VP debate

WASHINGTON – Following Tuesday night’s more traditional debate between Vice President Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are declaring their party’s candidate the winner.

“It was better than the first presidential debate, but talking to your neighbor is better than the first debate,” said Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown.

Sen. Brown said that Wednesday night’s debate in Salt Lake City was a success – given the low bar.

“The hallmark of the debate last night was Pence not taking responsibility for the coronavirus,” Brown said. “Harris was right, calling it the biggest failure of a president in modern times.”

Republicans had different takeaways, however.

“Kamala Harris wouldn’t say they’d stand up to China,” Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley told Fox News, accusing Harris of hiding her agenda. “They’re going to try and rig American democracy just like they rigged the American economy.”

The rest of the debates are up in the air after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the second debate would be held virtually after President Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump refused to debate unless it was in person, and the two presidential candidates failed to reach an agreement for a second debate.

According to Joe Biden’s camp, the former vice president will instead be doing a town hall even on Oct. 15, what was to be the date of the second presidential debate.

“All of sudden now, they want to change the rules,” said Erin Perrine, with the Trump campaign. Perrine accused the nonpartisan body of favoring Biden.

“It just doesn’t make sense,” Perrine said. “We would have had multiple negative tests before he would have arrived to the debate.”

Sen. Brown says the Trump campaign is being unreasonable.

“President Trump is very willing to infect his own employees, he’s known now as Washington’s number one super-spreader.”

President Trump’s campaign says they want to keep the town hall format and are asking the Oct. 15th debate be rescheduled.