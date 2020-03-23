Foreclosures, evictions suspended amid COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ President Donald Trump has announced that the Housing and Urban Development Department will suspend foreclosures and evictions through the month of April due to a growing concern of Americans who face the reality of losing jobs and missing rent and mortgage payments.

The decision was made in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re working very closely with Dr. Ben Carson and everybody from HUD,” Trump said.

In a statement, HUD Secretary Ben Carson said this will allow Americans with Federal Housing Administration (FHA) mortgages to face the pandemic without “fear of losing their homes.”

Sen. Edward Markey, D-Massachusetts, said every family should be protected during this crisis.

“We don’t want any evictions, we don’t want any mortgages to be foreclosed,” Markey said.

Democrats say they want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, to work with them to make stopping all foreclosures part of the next coronavirus funding package.

“We have a prohibition that so far Senator McConnell has objected to on foreclosures and evictions,” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said. “If they go several weeks without pay they will be evicted they will be foreclosed on. We need Senator McConnell to actually agree to that.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, said the action is unprecedented but must be done to help Americans.

“We need to stop evictions and make sure that people go to work if they can, stay home and are paid through emergency medical and sick leave,” Blumenthal said.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, said expanded unemployment insurance will help families pay their bills.

“People don’t have to pay big bills if they don’t have the incoming wages to do it,” Van Hollen said.