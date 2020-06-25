After Senate’s failed to pass, House to approve police reform bill

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ The day after Senate Democrats blocked a vote to begin negotiations on the Republican’s police reform bill, House lawmakers are expected to move forward with their own legislation.

The “Justice in Policing Act” should pass the House on Thursday, meaning it will have to go to the Senate, where it won’t receive a warm welcome from Senate Republicans.

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Massachusetts, argues the legislation will put an end to police brutality once and for all.

“It’s all about fixing the broken status quo that’s allowed racial injustice and police brutality to continue,” McGovern said.

Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-New York, said he’s inspired by the diversity of those demanding reform.

“We are now woke, we see what is taking place and we’re going to change it,” Meeks said.

The bill bans chokeholds and no-knock warrants. Rep. David Cicilline, D-Rhode Island, said the legislation makes policing work better for everyone in the country.

“The death of George Floyd, I think, awakened the conscious of our state and this country,” Cicilline said.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut, said lawmakers owe it to those who have died at the hands of police.

“[It will] enable swift action to prosecute misconduct by police officers,” she said.

But Republicans believe the bill is too extreme and will dismantle police departments across the country.

“If we allow this concept, this ‘defund the police’ concept to happen…the communities they serve – what will happen there is frightening,” Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said.

The House vote comes after Senate Republicans failed to advance their police reform measure. Democrats in the upper chamber called the bill weak.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, said the Republican’s bill is “toothless and fake.” He said Senate Republicans should use the House bill to find common ground as opposed to creating their own.