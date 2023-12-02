WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are investigating an animal abuse case after they say a dog was found abandoned.

Officials say the senior, male dog was located at the Pawtuxet Cemetery, in the Lakewood section of the city.

Sgt. Greg Johnson said the lab-mix dog did have to be euthanized, after being found emaciated and with other underlying health issues.

Police are asking that if anyone has information on his owner, that they contact Detective Sgt. Greg Johnson at 401-468-4261 or gregory.johnson@warwick.gov.