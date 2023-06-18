WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — St. Alexander Parish will merge into St. Mary of the Bay Parish next month, according to the Diocese of Providence.

Rev. Richard G. Henning, Bishop of Providence, approved the merger between the two Warren parishes. The merger is effective July 7th.

“I am grateful for the priests and people who, since 1915, have made St. Alexander’s Parish a place of encounter with Jesus Christ,” said Bishop Henning. “I am also grateful for Father Upton and the parishioners who provided needed consultation on the plan to continue that sacred mission even in the midst of change.”

According to the Diocese, all sacramental records containing information regarding baptism, confirmation, Eucharist, marriage, and deaths, will be transferred from St. Alexander Parish to the office of St. Mary of the Bay Parish on Main St. In Warren.