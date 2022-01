EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has unveiled a new website that will serve as a "one-stop-shop where Rhode Islanders who fish, hunt, and boat may obtain all the licenses, permits and tags they need."

The website, dubbed "Rhode Island Outdoors," will launch in mid-February. The DEM claims the new website will "modernize and simplify all outdoors licensing and permitting services that DEM administers."