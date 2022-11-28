WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The Atlantic Shark Institute (ASI) is surveying Rhode Islanders on a shark design for license plates.

The Rhode Island State Legislature approved bills allowing the nonprofit to create a special license plate that will be available for purchase; $20 from each plate fee will benefit ASI.

Marine artist Paul McPhee, who also designed the Massachusetts shark plate benefitting the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, created a painting of a shortfin mako shark for Rhode Island’s custom plate.

Once ASI has a winning design, they will submit it to Rhode Island State Police who has to approve the design, according to ASI Executive Director Jon Dodd.

The organization needs at least 150 pre-orders for the plates to go to production, but they would need at least 600 pre-orders to completely cover the cost.

To vote, comment your favorite on the Atlantic Shark Institute’s Facebook post.