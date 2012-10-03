Vietnam veteran fights to prove he went to war

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WPRI) Conrad Dupre tugs at his Vietnam Veteran embroidered cap, proudly remembering the dangers of nightly missions to “light up the sky.”

But the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has no record of Dupre serving in Vietnam from 1964 to 1965.

“They don’t believe I was in Vietnam,” Dupre said from the Darmouth motel where he now lives. “I served 31 years. I was in Vietnam.”

Dupre claims a heart condition he is dealing with normally would qualify a veteran for benefits tied to exposure to the toxic herbicide Agent Orange

But in a letter from the VA that denied Dupre the benefits, he says he needs to “make ends meet,” told the 73-year old, “there is no evidence of where” he served.

Watch Dupre’s story here

Dupre was stunned by that, recalling his service as a flare dropper during about 100 missions over Da Nang and other hostile territories.

“We took fire almost every night,” Dupre said. “And they estimated the airplane would melt in about a minute if we took a direct hit in the flare box.”

Dupre and a veterans advocate were also denied after an appeal of the initial response, arguing the Vietnam Gallantry Cross and the paperwork Dupre has for the medal, should prove he was “in-country,” but it has not been enough, yet.

“The bottom line is I don’t see how it could happen,” Dupre said. ”I just don’t see how they can lose somebody for a whole year. They’re saying Conrad Dupre is a liar.”

Richard Levesque, who filed Dupre’s claim for him, is convinced Dupre is telling the truth.

“Everywhere you go, there are orders,” Levesque said. “We don’t know where those orders are. The Air Force can’t find them. That’s there remark to us.”

The VA did not respond to requests for comment.

Right now, Dupre is hoping he can get some help from Senator Scott Brown’s office.

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.