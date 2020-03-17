VIDEO NOW: Where is Tom Brady Headed Next?

Where is Tom Brady headed? That’s the million dollar question. After posting a farewell message on his social media pages Tuesday morning, the now free agent quarterback will take his time to look at all his options before deciding which team he wants to join for the upcoming season and beyond. While two front-runners have emerged, there are other teams that could try to entice Brady.

The Favorites

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As unlikely as it sounds, Tampa Bay is the odds-on favorite to sign Brady. Most importantly, the Buccs have the money it will take to land the future Hall of Famer. According to reports from ESPN, Tampa offered Brady at least $30 million per season. Secondly, the Buccs have the pieces in place, on both sides of the ball, to make a playoff run. On offense, they have a solid line to protect Brady and tout arguably the best pass-catching trio in the NFL (Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard). Brady would have a field day with those three. Jameis Winston, who tossed 30 interceptions last year, threw for more than 5,000 yards. The proof to succeed in that system is evident. On defense, the Buccs allowed the least amount of rushing yards in the NFL in 2019 and just used the franchise tag on All-Pro pass rusher Shaquil Barrett. With Brady in tow, Tampa Bay can easily flip a 7-9 record a year ago into a double-digit win team and be in the hunt. Even though the franchise hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2007, it figures to be one of the top options for Brady.

Los Angeles Chargers



Similarly to Tampa Bay, Los Angeles said goodbye to their veteran quarterback Philip Rivers and have an impressive receiving corp (Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Hunter Henry). In addition, dual-threat running back Austin Ekeler would see plenty of targets with his versatility. Brady would be surrounded by All-Pro talent on the outside and in the backfield. Additionally, the Chargers signed former Packers lineman Bryan Bulaga to sure up their front. On defense, Los Angeles boasts three studs. Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram III bookend a defensive line that wreaks havoc on opposing quarterbacks and Derwin James is quickly becoming one of the better safety’s in the league. One year removed from an 11-5 record and a road playoff win, the Chargers are in “win now” mode and ready to compete for a Super Bowl.

Other potential suitors

Chicago Bears

Miami Dolphins

Las Vegas Raiders