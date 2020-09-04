Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
VIDEO NOW: NEN Xtra – Ivan Fears uses passion and toughness to foster a winning culture
Video
Top Stories
Anunoby beats buzzer to lift Raptors over Celtics
‘Jeopardy!’ returns with new setup and new role for Jennings
Taco Bell is removing Mexican Pizza, other items from menu
Social media platforms combating misinformation ahead of presidential election
Video
Weather
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Hurricane Tracking
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: Eyewitness News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Newsfeed Now
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
Distance Learning Divide
Perspectives on Race
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Destination New England
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Inside the Mafia
12 Responds
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Handicap-accessible playground still inaccessible to wheelchairs
Video
Top Stories
A menu of COVID-19 changes in cafeterias when schools reopen
Video
Here’s where police most frequently use force in Rhode Island
Video
Target 12 probe reveals police use of force almost always deemed ‘justified’ in RI
Video
Emails indicate Brown University wanted to ‘kill’ agreement that helped female athletes
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
Bruins
Celtics
Red Sox
Double OT
Hometown Hero
High School
College
Providence Bruins
PawSox
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
Anunoby beats buzzer to lift Raptors over Celtics
Top Stories
NEN Xtra – Wide receiver competition heightens as roster cut deadline looms
Video
Patriots reportedly name Cam Newton as starting quarterback
Fall sports canceled for South Coast Conference, Old Colony
Video
Yianni Kourakis and Andy Gresh break down the Patriots ahead of week one
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Behind the scenes look at the new WPRI 12 News studio
Video
Top Stories
WPRI 12 launches 12 News Now newscast to air weekdays at 4 pm
Video
Newsmakers 8/28/2020: Massachusetts Primary Primer
Video
Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Scott Jenschke?
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Cocktail Guru Delicious Labor Day Drinks
Video
Top Stories
RI Foundation offers grants to composers
Video
Eye on RI: take part in local restaurant weeks
Video
Checking in with Northpointe Bank
Video
Stay Connected With IT Support RI
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Hispanic Heritage Month
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO NOW: NEN Xtra – Ivan Fears uses passion and toughness to foster a winning culture
News
Posted:
Sep 3, 2020 / 10:33 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 3, 2020 / 10:33 PM EDT
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW:
Apple App Store
|
Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update
9/1/2020: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College
Video
More Dan Yorke State of Mind
Don't Miss
‘Jeopardy!’ returns with new setup and new role for Jennings
Taco Bell is removing Mexican Pizza, other items from menu
Busch releases dog beer for man’s best friend
Video shows police officers rescue two young deer from swimming pool
Subway commercial starring Bill Belichick released
Video
AMC cancels TV series ‘NOS4A2’ after filming two seasons in RI
John Oliver: Name sewage plant for me, I’ll give to charity
The Border Report Tour
PHOTOS: Border Wall in South Texas
Asylum-seekers struggle with new wait environments, court procedures in South Texas
Video
People unknowingly driving drugs across the border, CBP sources say
Video
More Border Report Tour