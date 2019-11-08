VIDEO NOW: Fall River mayor-elect on his phone call with Correia

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fall River Mayor-Elect Paul Coogan is a guest this week on “Newsmakers.” In the clip above, he tells Tim White and Ted Nesi about the phone call he received from outgoing mayor Jasiel Correia on election night.

