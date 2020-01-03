VIDEO NOW: Advice for Raimondo in 2020

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on WPRI 12’s Newsmakers, a political roundtable examines what to expect in 2020. Political analysts Joe Flemming, Lisa Pelosi, and Joy Fox joined Tim White and Ted Nesi on the panel.

In the video above, hear the advice Pelosi, who worked for former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Almond, has for Governor Gina Raimondo heading into the new year.

