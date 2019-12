EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Brett Johnson, founder of Fortuitous Partners, was a guest on this week’s ‘Newsmakers’ with Tim White and Ted Nesi.

In the video above, Johnson talks about his $400 million Pawtucket redevelopment plan, including a minor league soccer stadium, and how he sees the project coming together.

