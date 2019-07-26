Veteran Fall River Police K9 is headed to retirement

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A veteran police K9 is headed to retirement.

After nearly 8 years of service, Fall River Police K9 Oro is calling it a career.

Over the years, Oro assisted in locating firearms and ammunition, finding missing persons and helping officers arrest criminals.

Following his final shift on Friday, the 9-year old German Shepherd will retire to the home of his partner, Sergeant Jeff Richard.

In a Facebook post, Fall River Police thanked Oro for his service.

Sgt. Richard will be getting a new K9 partner in the next few weeks.