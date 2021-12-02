Utica man attempted to seize officers’ weapon during arrest, now in custody

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is reporting that a man from Utica has been arrested from stealing from multiple stores in Sangertown Square Mall, resisting arrest, along with other charges.

Close to 3:00pm on Friday November 26th, the NDP received reports about an alleged larceny that had taken place at the mall in New Hartford. While on their way to the scene, Officers received information that a man, who would later be identified as 28-year-old Kody J. Wolak, was seen fleeing the area near Hannaford supermarket on Commercial Drive.

Responding units immediately conducted a search of the plaza and found Wolak hiding behind a dumpster close by. Officers then approached Wolak, ordered him to show his hands and attempted to take him into custody. But instead, Wolak resisted the Officers and again attempted to run. This forced a physically altercation in-order-to try and restrain him.

At this point, Wolak “grabbed one of the Officers service weapons and attempted to remove it from the holster.” Fortunately, he was not successful. Additional Officers arrived on the scene and were able to re-gain control of the situation. Wolak was then taken into custody without further incident.

When the full investigation was finally over, it was learned that Wolak had stolen merchandise from FYE and Zumiez, as well as injuring one of the responding NPD Officers during the events that took place during his arrest. The Officer was treated at a local hospital for a shoulder injury and then released.

Kody J. Wolak of Utica has been charged with the following:

Assault in the Second Degree (Class D Felony)

Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class D Felony)

Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree (Misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor)

Obstructing Governmental Administration (Misdemeanor)

He is currently being held on $5,000.00 cash bail and is scheduled to appear in court at-a-later-date.