Utica Center for Development starts ‘Clean Out your Closet’ campaign

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Center for Development (UCD) has announced that is now accepting donations for clothing and other household items.

UCD Staff and volunteers’ area asking anyone who may have unused items they would be willing to donate that they can do so by stopping at of their several drop-off locations throughout CNY. They are accepting all useable and non-useable materials including linens, towels, pillows, blankets, mixed matched socks.

Items will be distributed throughout our local communities to assist people in need and unusable items are recycled. UCD says that proceeds will go towards converting the former YWCA building into affordable Housing for local veterans.

Their main facility is located at 726 Washington St. in Utica. UCD advises that their donations bins are BLUE as to distinguish them from other non-local agencies.

Please see below for more places that are accepting donations:

Utica Center for Development726 Washington St. Utica, NY 13502
Rebuilding CNY Reuse Store494 French Rd. Utica, NY 13502
Harley Davidson of Utica4870 Commercial Dr. New York Mills, NY 13417
Nimey’s New Generation Cars2104 Dwyer Ave Utica, NY 13501
Leon R. Roberts Legion Post 1619550 Depot St. Holland Patent, NY 13354
Rome VFW Post 2246315 N. Washington St. Rome, NY 13440
Sylvan Beach Post 1153703 Clifford Ave, PO Box 412, Sylvan Beach, NY 13157
Oriskany Legion Post 14487908 State Rt. 69 Oriskany, NY 13424
Utica Legion Post 229409 Herkimer Rd. Utica, NY 13502
VFW Herkimer Post 4915131 Mohawk St. Herkimer, NY 13350

For questions, please contact Vincent Scalise at 315-982-7819 or vscalise@ucdevelopment.org

