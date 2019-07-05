WPRI reporters recount Southern California earthquake

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (WPRI) — Southern Californians began their Fourth of July with a bag when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the region Thursday morning.

Eyewitness News reporters Susan Campbell and Steve Nielsen were in Newport Beach visiting family when they felt what they described as a “rolling shake.”

“It felt like someone pushed the back of my chair,” Steve recalled. “You could see the window kind of bend a little bit with the ground. I was like, ‘Oh yup, this is an earthquake.'”

Steve, who was raised in Southern California, is no stranger to earthquakes. He said the epicenter was approximately 165 miles to the north of them.

For Susan, this was the first earthquake she’d ever experienced.

“I was a little nervous because I didn’t know if another one was coming,” she said. “I was trying to gauge everyone else in the family.”

#CormacWayne just slept through it like a champ. His mama was not quite as chill 🤪 https://t.co/NBIj17zIpo — Susan Campbell (@SusanCampbellTV) July 4, 2019

Susan said their son, Cormac, slept through the entire ordeal.

Steve said they didn’t experience any damage where they were staying other than a few crooked pictures on the wall.

This is a sharp contrast to Ridgecrest, the closest town to the epicenter of the quake, where there were dozens of injuries and at least two house fires.