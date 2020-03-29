Tornado brings damage to Jonesboro, Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (WPRI) — A damaging tornado swept through Jonesboro, Arkansas — a small college town two hours northeast of Little Rock.

The storm damaged the Turtle Creek Mall and Jonesboro Municipal Airport. Mayor Harold Berrin told Fox 4 in Kansas City, 6 people suffered minor injuries and emergency crews were still working to see if anyone else was hurt.

Video shared on Twitter by the Little Rock National Weather Service account showed the tornado forming just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday and quickly growing as it passed town.

5:20 PM-Here is a look at the tornado that intensified and moved through Jonesboro, AR this evening around 5 PM. @NWSMemphis continues to monitor this storm as it moves northeast, very dangerous! #arwx pic.twitter.com/3OXFEszbuq — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) March 28, 2020

Arkansas State University is located in Jonesboro.