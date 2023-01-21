PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse left Ukraine Saturday after traveling to the country’s capital with Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

The bipartisan delegation met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and held a press conference where they again pledged their support for the people of Ukraine and discussed ways to hold Russian war criminals accountable.

“We intend to be with you until the end, which is victory,” said Whitehouse. “We’re going to go back to Washington and continue to raise the pressure on accountability to the International Criminal Court, to whatever international tribunal may be established, and to courts of law for the inhumane conduct not only by Putin, not only by the Wagner Group, but right down to the officers and brutal soldiers who’ve committed war crimes.”

The delegation also met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.