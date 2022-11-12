Millions of Americans will soon have some or all of their student loan debt forgiven. (Getty)

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — Student loan borrowers are waiting to see what happens next after a federal judge struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on Thursday.

The White House says more than half of the 26 million applications received, so far, have been approved for relief of up to $20,000.

However, the program’s future is in doubt.

Payments are set to resume in January after the long pandemic pause.

Experts recommend getting in touch with the loan servicing company and examining your options.

The Department of Justice says it will appeal the decision.

The measure was already on hold after the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay last month.